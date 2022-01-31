Taste of own medicine or Karma? Indian Twitter trolls Trudeau over truckers protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already been moved to an 'undisclosed location' owing to truckers' protest taking place in capital Ottawa. The truckers with their vehicles jamming central Ottawa are opposing government mandates on compulsory Covid vaccination. Though the temperature remains below -10 degrees Celsius, there is no sign that the mega-jam in the Canadian capital would be cleared soon.

Meanwhile, Trudeau is also being taken shot at by Twitter users in India. The potshots suggest that Trudeau is facing effects of his own 'Karma' in the past.

Trudeau had commented on farmer protests in India, something which was seen by many as interference in India's internal matters. Now when protests are at his own doorstep, the Canadian prime minister has 'fled', say many.

Hello @JustinTrudeau Thand toh nhi lag rahi?? 😂 He Was interfering & encouraging Protest in India & Now facing same in Canada. #TruckersForFreedom2022 #JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/3BxizDINCE — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 30, 2022 ×

Karma Strikes harder !!#JustinTrudeau supported Tractors protests in Delhi last year on Jan 26th, and now #JustinTrudeau & his family ran away to secret location due to security threat. In Canada, #TruckersFreedomProtests intensifies, with lakhs on streets. pic.twitter.com/v48uZjage7 — Shrey Sanghvi (@ShreySanghvi3) January 30, 2022 ×

The truckers protest is going on despite temperatures plummetting well below zero degrees Celsius.

"This is still a very tenuous exercise, it's fluid in nature. Negotiations are indicating that some people are leaving the city from a demonstrations standpoint, that's a good thing," police chief Peter Sloly told reporters late on Sunday.

Canada Unity, one of the groups involved, said it wanted to gather 1,000 people to go into a mall and shop without masks. The Rideau Centre, a large nearby mall, said it would be shut for a second day on Monday.

Police said on Friday they would start towing trucks on Monday if necessary. But by late on Sunday it said they had avoided ticketing and towing vehicles to avoid provoking confrontations with demonstrators.

The announcement spurred frustration among local residents who said they were fed up with the non-stop blaring of truck horns and demonstrators using the streets as an open-air toilet.

(With inputs from agencies)