Taliban honouring 'Hero' Afghan soldier in Kabul who killed unarmed Australian diggers

Hekmatullah, an extremist Afghan soldier who killed three innocent Australian miners in Afghanistan at least ten years ago, is now living a a life of luxury in Kabul as a "hero" under the Taliban's reign after the group retook control of the nation in August 2021.

The rogue soldier allegedly said to a representative of the former Afghan government, that he would continue killing foreigners.

When the Taliban intended to free 5,000 prisoners as part of peace talks with the United States in 2020, Hekmatullah's release was negotiated by the terrorist group. After twenty years, the US forces left Afghanistan, allowing the Taliban to retake the nation and precipitate the fall of the civilian government.

He was one of the six terrorists that the Western nations were vehemently battling, it should be noted. According to the article, the West was attempting to prevent the release of terrorists who had killed foreigners who were not armed, did not feel bad about their actions, or had vowed to carry out more violent terrorism.

Hekmatullah has reportedly been living in Wazir Akbar Khan, a former diplomatic district, ever since returning to Afghanistan under the control of the Taliban. According to the source, the jihadist currently resides in a highly guarded home in a neighbourhood close to the covert former residence of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the former al-Qaeda commander who was assassinated on July 31 as he stood on the balcony of his villa by a US drone strike.

Returning to Afghanistan as a war hero

Even the Australian government, which had earlier admitted it had no idea where Hekmatullah was, blocked his release in 2020.

Hekmatullah's return to the country's insurgency-torn territory was also confirmed by a former top official in Afghanistan's former civilian government, according to the media site. "He [Hekmatullah] was welcomed back to Kabul as a hero, with a home, a car, guards, a pardon for his crimes, and financial support for his bills."

(With inputs from the Guardian)