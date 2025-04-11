After imposing multiple regulations on women, Taliban has now shifted its focus on moral policing Afghan men. The Islamic extremist group is now detaining men and their barbers over hairstyles. They are also targeting those who have missed their prayers at mosques during the holy month of Ramzan. A report by the United Nations (UN) has revealed that the crackdown is taking place after six months after laws regulating people's conduct came into effect.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Living with demon-possessed man': British man held by Taliban reveals 'horrible conditions' in jail, urges Trump for help

Around 3,300 male "inspectors" are now deployed in 28 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, 540 in the capital province of Kabul alone, the report claimed.

The Vice and Virtue Ministry published laws last August covering many aspects everyday life in Afghanistan, including public transport, music, shaving and celebrations.

Advertisment

Also read: Democracy dead and sharia in effect, we don’t need Western laws: Taliban leader Akhundzada

"Afghanistan's de facto authorities use [the PVPV] to ensure their vision of a pure Islamic system is implemented nationwide," the report said.

The reports released on Thursday (April 10) has said that in the first six months of the implementation of the laws, at least 50 per cent of detention has been done over concern that "either men not having the compliant beard length or hairstyle, or barbers providing non-compliant beard trimming or haircuts."

Advertisment

Also read: US woman Faye Hall thanks Trump after release by Taliban in Afghanistan

The report claim that Taliban's morality police regularly detain people "without due process and legal protections."

The report further said that both the genders were negatively affected by Taliban's strict rules. People with small businesses such as private education centers, barbers and hairdressers, tailors, wedding caterers and restaurants are hugely affected by the Taliban rule.

Also read: 'Collapsing due to malnutrition': Family of British couple held by Taliban expresses concerns over their health

(With inputs from agencies)