Taliban delegation meets Chinese foreign minister, hold talks

In an attempt to hold talks on peace process and security issues, Taliban’s nine-member delegation has visited China. In the two-day visit, the delegation met the foreign minister of the country, the group's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem tweeted, “Politics, economy and issues related to the security of both countries and the current situation of Afghanistan and the peace process were discussed in the meetings."

Taliban has made deep inroads into western and northern regions mainly in the rural areas as US troops pull out of the region.

President Joe Biden had announced the last US troops will pull out by August 31, reports say the bulk of NATO troops have already exited from the region.

The militant group has seized border crossings along the Pakistan border including with Iran and Tajikistan even as peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban remain inconclusive.

As the Taliban continues its offensive, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the Taliban's military momentum needs to be slowed down as it continues to gain territories even as US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie had said his forces will continue to provide further air support to Afghan troops against the Taliban.

