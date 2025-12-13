/Takaichi was advised against making Taiwan remark in parliament fearing China's backlash? What's the truth

China and Japan are embroiled in one of the most serious diplomatic tussle in years over Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's remark on Taiwan. A new report has now revealed that Takaichi was advised against making any such remark in the parliament that could antagonise Beijing. Critics are blaming Takaichi for this misstep, as it has put the peace and security of the Asia Pacific region in jeopardy, with war clouds hovering over it.

Documents obtained by opposition lawmaker Kiyomi Tsujimoto shown to Bloomberg reveals that the script prepared for Takaichi by the showed that the planned response for any queries related to Taiwan was for her to decline to comment. In Japan, bureaucrats prepare answers for cabinet members before they take questions in parliament or at press conferences. The includes both questions submitted in advance by lawmakers and the recommended responses. The Japanese PM was advised to avoid discussing Taiwan.

“The Cabinet Secretariat’s response was the same as that of previous administrations, and she should have said she would refrain from answering hypothetical questions about a Taiwan emergency,” Tsujimoto told Bloomberg after posting images of the script on X. Bloomberg reported that the Cabinet Secretariat declined to confirm over the phone the authenticity of the documents posted on Tsujimoto’s X account, but acknowledged disclosing documents to her. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara deflected a question on whether Takaichi’s Taiwan comments were prepared beforehand, asking reporters to direct such questions to the relevant department. However, Tsujimoto also revealed that a written response from Cabinet Secretariat states that the premier’s answers in parliament were largely in line with the government’s stance.

What was Takaichi's statement?

On Nov 14, Takaichi was asked by an opposition lawmaker in parliament about “survival-threatening situations.” In response, Takaichi gave an example that an attempt to bring Taiwan completely under the control of Beijing using battleships and military force could constitute such a situation. She also added that an attack on US warships sent to break any Chinese blockade on Taiwan could require Tokyo to intervene militarily to defend itself and its ally.

What is the meaning of ‘survival-threatening situations’?