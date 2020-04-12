Taiwan shares best practices to deal with coronavirus pandemic with Indian medical staff

Taiwan plans to share its best practices to deal with the coronavirus pandemic with 14,000 Indian medical staff. They shared the information with 9,000 of them on April 2 via video conferencing.

The second video conference is scheduled on April 14. Around 5,000 Indian medicos are expected to participate.

"India is a very important country in our New South Bound Policy. Our government has decided to take action to assist India and other countries in this region to fight the pandemic," Taiwanese Representative Office in New Delhi said, in a statement to WION.

Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases and Director of Quarantine, Dr Chen at Taiwan National Cheng Kung University Hospital (NCKUH) interacted with the Indian medical staff, on April 2.

To this end, two Indian Pharma Companies have taken the lead in India-Taiwan Counter Covid collaboration. The 9,000 medical staff, who have been trained, were done with the help of ALKEM Laboratories Ltd based In Mumbai while 5000 who will be trained are being done with help of Veritaz Healthcare Ltd. Infact, it was ALKEM Laboratories who had sought Taiwan External Trade Development Council for assistance.

Both the pharmaceutical companies contracted a PR company and opened registration to the medical or pharmaceutical staffs from hospitals throughout India.

Taiwan's quick reaction to the crisis has drawn praise globally. Under its slogan "Taiwan can help", it is reaching to the world with support on COVID-19.

Taiwan has reported 385 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 99 have recovered and six have died deaths.

On April 2, Taiwan announced first wave of international humanitarian assistance and donated 10 million medical masks and other medical supplies to the US and Europe.

Masks donated to the Netherlands arrived in Amsterdam on April 7.

Taiwan also gifted to EU member states of Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Spain, Holy See, Switzerland, and the UK.

MOFA last week announced a second wave of international humanitarian assistance and six million masks will be shipped to EU member states in Northern, Central, and Eastern Europe, severely affected states in the US, countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Taiwan is also discussions with Japan on donations to the country.



