Taiwan president hails US-Taiwan friendship at F-16 fighter jet induction ceremony

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday invoked 'steadfast promise of the Taiwan-US partnership' as she oversaw commissioning of US-made advansed F-16 fighter jet squadron into country's air force. The induction of the advanced fighter jet is likely to strengthen Taiwan's defences against overly assertive China.

The ceremony took place at an airbase in Chiayi, a city in southern Taiwan. Sandra Oudkirk, Washington's de-facto ambassador to Taiwan was also present.

"I trust that in holding fast to democratic values, there will definitely be more countries with similar values who will stand with us on this front," said President Tsai Ing-wen.

The F-16V is an upgraded and much more sophisticated version of Taiwan's other ageing F-16 fighters which date back to the 1990s. The island also has French-made Mirage jets and its own indigenous warplane.

A fourth-generation multi-role fighter, the F-16V boasts more advanced radar systems as well as more sophisticated weaponry, navigation and electronic warfare systems.

It is however less advanced than fifth-generation fighters like China's J-20, Russia's Su-57 as well as the US-made F-22 and F-35 warplanes.

Taiwan is in the middle of upgrading 141 older F-16s to make them the V version and has also ordered 66 new F-16Vs.

Latest deployment of F-16s has come amid soaring tension between US and China over Taiwan.

The self-ruled democracy of 23 million is claimed by Beijing which has vowed to one day take the island, by force if needs.

The ceremony prompted a fiery response from Beijing at a press briefing, with an official saying "China opposes any official contact between the US and Taiwan".

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged the United States not to send "wrong signals to separatist forces", adding that those supporting Taiwan's independence "have spared no effort to split the motherland and collude with foreign forces".

"Their actions are akin to throwing an egg against a rock," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)