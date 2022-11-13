Syria strikes down Israeli missiles aimed at air force base

Syrian state news agency SANA said on Sunday (November 13) that the country's air defences struck down Israeli missiles over Homs province. Reuters quoted a military source to say that it was a strike on a major Syrian air base.

The strike was targetted at targetted Shayrat air base. It is a military complex southeast of Homs city.

Its runway and underground facilities have undergone a major expansion by the Russia military in the last three years

Russia, which maintains a major military presence in Syria, has forces stationed near to Shayrat air base, which has also been used recently by the Iranian air force, another security source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Regional and intelligence sources say Israel has in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The Israeli military was not immediately available for comment on the reports. Israel has been mounting attacks in Syria for years against what it has described as Iranian and Iran-backed forces that have deployed there during the 11-year war.

