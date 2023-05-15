Syria attends Arab League meet after 11 years

Officials from Syria took part in preparatory session ahead of Arab League meeting on Friday as the country marked end of over a decade of exile. The summit is due to take place in Saudi Arabia.

"I... take this opportunity to welcome the Syrian Arab Republic to the League of Arab States," Saudi finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told the meeting, which was broadcast live by state TV channel Al Ekhbariya.

Jadaan added that he was "looking forward to working with everyone to achieve what we aspire to", as the camera panned to the Syrian delegation.

Arab League suspended Damascus in November 2011 after the regime's violent crackdown on protests. The protests spiralled into a conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

Syria was brought back into the Arab League earlier this month. This was seen as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's return to the Arab fold.

Saudi King Salman has invited Assad to attend Friday's summit in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, which would be his first since the 2010 meeting in Libya.

Assad regime held on to power during the war in Syria and clawed back lost territory. He got crucial support from Iran and Russia during all these years. Regional capitals began warming to Assad gradually.

The United Arab Emirates re-established ties with Syria in 2018 and has been leading the recent charge to reintegrate Damascus. UAE invites Syria to COP28 The United Arab Emirates has invited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend the United Nations climate summit in Dubai later this year, Syrian state media said Monday.

Assad's first invitation to a global summit since the start of Syria's war in 2011 comes as the Arab world gradually warms to Damascus after a long spell in the diplomatic wilderness.

The Emirati charge d'affaires in Syria, Abdul Hakeem al-Nuaimi, has handed Assad an invitation from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan "to attend the COP28 climate conference", official news agency SANA reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

