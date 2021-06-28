Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigns after losing no-confidence vote

Stefan Lofven, Sweden's prime minister, has resigned a week after becoming the country's first leader to lose a no-confidence vote.

Instead of calling a snap election, the Social Democrat leader requested the country's parliament speaker to begin the search for a replacement.

He told a press conference a snap election was "not what is best for Sweden," pointing to the difficult situation the Covid-19 pandemic posed, coupled with the fact that the next general election is a year away.

"With that starting point, I have requested the speaker to relieve me as prime minister," Lofven said.



In parliament, the center-left and center-right blocs are presently evenly balanced, and opinion polls suggest that a general election would not change the situation.

Lofven, a 63-year-old former welder and union leader with a boxer's square build and nose, led the Swedish left back to power in 2014 and then stuck to power by bringing his party closer to the centre following the 2018 elections.



