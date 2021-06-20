Sweden PM Stefan Lofven faces defeat in Monday no-confidence vote

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was hours away on Sunday from being first PM of the country to lose a no-confidence vote. His last-ditch effort to secure majority support in parliament were not successful.

The no-confidence vote was called last week for Monday but anti-immigration Sweden Democrats withdrew its support over his plan to liberalise Sweden`s rigid rent control system.

Lofven and his centrist Social Democrats have led a fragile minority government since the inconclusive elections in 2018, striking a deal on a broad reform programme with two centre-right parties.

In one of many concessions to the Liberals and the Centre Party, he agreed to submit a proposal to parliament in the autumn to abolish collective bargaining for rents for newly built apartments.

Lofven sought to soften the reform on Sunday by inviting landlords and tenant organisations for negotiations, but the Left Party dismissed that initiative as "political theatre."

"Following the notice we have received today, the Left Party will vote `red` tomorrow against Stefan Lofven," its leader Nooshi Dadgostar told a news conference.

If, as appears almost certain, Lofven loses Monday`s vote, he can either resign and let the speaker task lawmakers with trying to form a new government, or call a snap election, something that has not happened in Sweden since 1958.

