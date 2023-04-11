Swap cigarettes for vapes: Britain's unique plan to quit smoking

The United Kingdom government has come up with a one of its kind anti-smoking scheme, which offers one million people a chance to give up their cigarettes and instead pick up a vape. The government's "swap to stop" programme is aimed at helping people quit smoking.

The British government said on Tuesday (April 11) that they will encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for "vapes". The authorities will also offer financial incentives to pregnant women to make the change in what will be a world first.

The authorities will also provide smokers with a vaping starter kit, they will also give behavioural support in order to help them manage the change.

The government is aiming to reduce the number of smokers across the nation. Britain hopes to meet the target of becoming the smoke-free by 2030 and reduce smoking rates to 5 per cent or less.

UK health minister Neil O’Brien said on Tuesday that he will chalk out the plan for the programme. O'Brien said that "cigarettes are the only product on sale which will kill you if used correctly" and the government will offer a million smokers new help to quit.

The government said in a statement the plan will help reduce the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth, as well as reduce the number of babies born underweight or underdeveloped.

