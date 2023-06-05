Sudan: Shelling, looting continue as fighting worsens after ceasefire expires; US imposes sanctions

The fighting between Sudan’s warring factions has reportedly intensified after the expiration of the United States and Saudi Arabia brokered a ceasefire deal, on Monday (June 5). This also comes as the US has announced sanctions against both the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for provoking “appalling” bloodshed. What is happening in Sudan? As of Monday morning, Reuters citing residents has reported shelling in western areas of the Sundanese capital city of Khartoum after the rival military factions fought through the night. The fighting is now entering its eighth week with no signs of stopping after it intensified following the expiration of a US-Saudi Arabia-brokered ceasefire deal, late Saturday.

Meanwhile, witnesses, as per AFP, have reported “artillery fire” in eastern Khartoum and around the state television building which is in the capital’s sister city Omdurman. This comes after residents have also reported intense fighting across three major cities Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri.

As per reports, Sudan’s army said that it has brought in reinforcements from other parts of the country for “operations” in the Khartoum area. Meanwhile, speaking about the looting, a 37-year-old resident Mohamed Saleh told Reuters, “The neighbourhood where we live in the centre of Omdurman is looted publicly on a daily basis without anyone intervening to prevent it, with clashes and shelling continuing around us.”

Another resident told the news agency that in Khartoum East district, RSF troops have spread across the capital city and were in full control and looting “whatever they can get their hands on”.

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, since the fighting first erupted on April 15 more than 1,800 people have been killed.

Meanwhile, residents have also reported worsening in Sudan’s far west region of Darfur. Citing activists who monitor the region, Reuters reported that at least 40 people have been killed while dozens more were wounded. On Monday, the RSF also released a video supposedly showing that it has taken over army headquarters in Kutum in North Darfur State.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), on Friday, describing the dire situation in Darfur said “armed men shooting at people trying to flee, villages being looted and the wounded dying,” as quoted by AFP. US sanctions Sudan’s industries, people Last week, the US sanctioned Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd and arms trader Tradive General Trading, two companies controlled by RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and his family.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury also sanctioned two major arms companies of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Defence Industries System and Sudan Master Technology. “The United States stands on the side of civilians against those who perpetuate violence towards the people of Sudan,” said US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen.



This was in addition to the visa restrictions imposed by the US State Department against the leaders of the warring factions for “undermining” the country’s “democratic transition,” without naming them.

Additionally, the United Nations Security Council has extended its political mission in Sudan for six months after the Sudanese Army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan accused the UN envoy Volker Perthes of stoking the violence in the country and called for his removal.

However, the request was rejected by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who reiterated his “full confidence” in Perthes. So far, more than 1.2 million have been displaced within Sudan due to the conflict while 400,000 have fled to neighbouring countries, as per the UN.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE