/Stronger India-Uzbekistan will be powerful force of peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a four-day visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. During his first day of visit on Sunday PM Modi held delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, with the two sides discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

PM Modi hailed the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"This year, our strategic partnership is turning 15 years. On this occasion, we decided to make our relationship a comprehensive strategic partnership," said PM Modi.

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"A stronger India-Uzbekistan will be a powerful force of peace, progress, and prosperity in Central Asia," Modi added.

Both the sides discussed terrorism with PM Modi saying "Terrorism, Extremism, and Separatism is a big challenge for the region. Against these challenges, we have resolved to adopt a zero-tolerance policy."

Why PM Modi's visit is important?

Central Asia has always been considered the backyard of Russia as nearly 20-30 per cent of its population speaks Russian. In addition, the region is widely considered to be extremely rich in mineral and natural resources. In terms of resources, Kazakhstan holds one of the largest uranium reserves in the world, along with coal, lead, zinc, gold, and iron ore. The Kyrgyz Republic is rich in gold and hydro-power potential, while Turkmenistan possesses vast natural gas reserves. Tajikistan also has significant hydro-power capacity, and Uzbekistan is endowed with gold, uranium, and natural gas resources.