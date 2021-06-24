Staunch Trump ally Rudy Giuliani's law license suspended

An appeals court in New York has suspended Trump ally Rudy Giuliani's law license. Giuliani will not be able to practice as a lawyer in New York. The suspension has been slapped because there was "uncontroverted evidence" that he made false statements in courts as he helped Donald Trump in his attempts to overturn US Presidential election 2020.

An Attorney Disciplinary Committee said that false statement like Giuliani's "damage the proper functioning of a free society"

The five-justice Appellate Division in Manhattan found "uncontroverted" evidence that Giuliani made "demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public" in trying to overturn the election, which Democrat Joe Biden won.

"These false statements were made to improperly bolster (Giuliani's) narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client," the court said. "We conclude that respondent's conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law."

Rudy Giuliani was in former US President Donald Trump's inner circle as he challenged the legitimacy of election results without presenting evidence. In the aftermath of 2020 election results, Trump made continuous allegations that the elections were rigged. In spite of courts across the US rejecting the claims, Trump continued his conspiracy theories. The claim was eventually thrown out by Supreme Court as well.

In all this period, Rudy Giuliani continued to be important part of Trump's legal team and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies)

