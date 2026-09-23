/Startup Praxis to build $1 billion AI-powered city in Uruguay, first residents by 2027

Praxis announced plans to create tech-focused enclaves powered by artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency in Uruguay. The first phase of the plan will be at +Colonia, with $1 billion in investment mobilised over the next three years. The first residents are likely to move in mid-2027, when the community will come together with exceptional homes, hospitality, and cultural institutions shaped by artificial general intelligence.



The company, Praxis, led by a 30-year-old chief executive officer, is considered one of the most famous groups targeting South America to establish an internet-native nation. The movement focus to setup physical communities under decentralised systems and shared ideologies rather than traditional municipal frameworks.

Why Praxis chose Uruguay?

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Praxis considered Uruguay for the project because of its natural beauty, political and economic stability, strong democratic institutions, and the opportunity to set up alongside an established local community and development partner. The first phase of the plan, +Colonia, is a waterfront urban development site which adjoins Colonia del Sacramento. The project focuses on connecting international investment and talent with Uruguay’s creative life, enterprise, and enduring appeal as a place to live.



Praxis’s ambition is to bring the architectural care, privacy, and intuitive service of the world’s finest resorts to everyday life. The vision for the residences centres on generous proportions, natural materials, carefully composed landscapes, and a close relationship to the waterfront. Dining, wellness, and hospitality are intended to be integral to the community, with the same attention given to the experience of living there as to the homes themselves.



The proposed investment initiative would fund housing, infrastructure, hospitality facilities, and venues for cultural and commercial use. As the project moves forward, Praxis intends to generate opportunities for local construction workers, hospitality staff, suppliers, and creative enterprises in Uruguay. Key areas for local partnership include training the workforce, involving Uruguayan artists and architects, and building ties with educational and cultural organisations. As planning progresses, more detailed programs will be worked out together with local partners.