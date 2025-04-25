Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is ready to ruin Liverpool's Premier League title party despite his boyhood love for the Anfield club.

Liverpool will be crowned English champions for a record-equalling 20th time if they avoid defeat against struggling Tottenham on Sunday.

In stark contrast to Liverpool's impending title triumph, Tottenham could equal their most defeats in a Premier League season if they lose for a 19th time this weekend.

Postecoglou's affinity for Liverpool as a child was suggested as a reason he might not be too concerned if the Reds celebrate the title in front of him at Anfield.

Tottenham also have their focus fixed on next week's Europa League semi-final first leg against Bodo/Glimt.

But Postecoglou was adamant he would gladly put the runaway leaders' celebrations on hold with a surprise victory.

"I'm an almost 60-year-old adult, I've gone past my boyhood crushes, so it's got no impact whatsoever," the Australian told reporters on Friday.

"I have great admiration for the football club. Yes, I supported it when I was younger, but that was 50-odd years ago, so we've well and truly moved on since then.

"You want to go there and compete against obviously a very good side and compete well.

"And it's not just about getting through unscathed, you want to get through having played well against the top team. I think irrespective of what's on the horizon, that's the primary importance."

Postecoglou is without Son Heung-min due to a foot injury, which means Cristian Romero could serve as Tottenham's captain.

Romero made headlines earlier this week when the centre-back revealed he would be open to a future move to La Liga.

However, the Argentinian also expressed his desire to win the Europa League, which would be the club's first major trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

"I haven't read the report too closely but I mean it's like me, if you get asked a question, you have got to answer it," Postecoglou said.

"I am sure if you ask me a lot of questions about my future, you'd probably get some great headlines out of that as well, but it doesn't change anything.

"Do you know what's important right now? It is not Cristian Romero's future or anyone else's future, it is that we have an unbelievable opportunity to do something special at this football club and for me and everyone involved internally, that is what we're concentrating on."

