US secretary of state Marco Rubio speaking at the Kennedy Center's leadership at the White House on Monday night (May 19) heaped praises on Donald Trump and stressed on the efforts the US president is putting to end wars and bring peace in the world.

Rubio, without taking names blamed some of the European countries of "constantly talking about war", while praising Trump, who "spends half his day, maybe more, trying to stop wars, end wars, prevent wars."

"You know we have an American president that wants peace and it's the some of the Europeans that are constantly talking about doing war stuff," he said.

"So it's kind of the world's upside down in their mind right now. It's usually the other way around. And uh it's a great honor to to work for a president who literally spends half his day, maybe more, trying to stop wars, end wars, prevent wars, and it's an extraordinary thing to be a part of. And and thank you for your leadership on that front," he further added.

Trump hosts Kennedy Centre board members

Meanwhile Trump, while addressing the Kennedy Center ‘s leadership at the White House, highlighted how much attention he’s devoting to remaking a premier cultural center.

“We’re going to do some good things, but the basics are there,” Trump said adding, “The location is phenomenal. The importance of the building is phenomenal. And we’ll have some very interesting plans," reported The Hill.

“We’re going to turn it around. That’s what I love doing. I love turning things around. Turnaround artist. We’re doing that with the country," he further added.

After taking office, Trump, in February announced to fire its previous members and serve as its chair. The new board, which unanimously approved Trump as its chair, is stocked with loyalists.

