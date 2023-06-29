South Koreans resort to panic-buying salt as Japan preps release of treated water into sea

South Koreans are panic-buying salt as Japan plans to release one million metric tonnes of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. The water was reportedly used to cool reactors damaged after the 2011 earthquake and ensuing Tsunami.

The move by Japan has prompted criticism from neighbouring nations, including China, who maintain that the move will harm maritime life in the region and the health of people around the world. Salt prices up by 27 per cent The panic buying has led to a nearly 27 per cent rise in the price of salt in June from two months ago, further aggravated by bad weather and low production. To cope with the rising prices, the government in South Korea has decided to release 50 metric tonnes of salt a day at a 20 per cent discount from the market price until July 11.

Despite assurance from the Japanese government, fishermen and shoppers in Japan and in the region are worried that the move could have serious ramifications. Is the treated water fit for release? Japan has said the water has been treated to filter out most isotopes; however, it still contains tritium—an isotope of hydrogen—hard to separate from water. Meanwhile, experts believe that the release of water might have no substantial impact on the environment.

Watch: Japan's plan to discharge treated water Fukushima threatens Pacific Ocean × Brent Heuser of the University of Illinois was quoted by CNBC as saying that tritium is not harmful in small quantities. “Tritium is not dangerous in small amounts ... it’s gonna be very dilute, it is simply not a concern, the environmental impact is zero,” Heuser said. Japan faces stiff opposition from neighbouring states Japan's decision to release the treated water has faced opposition from neighbouring countries, including China and South Korea. The plan has also drawn criticism from environmental group Greenpeace, as well as concerns expressed by local residents and fishermen.

South Korea even summoned the Japanese ambassador in Seoul and is reportedly considering pursuing legal action against Japan's decision in an international court.

China's foreign ministry issued a statement condemning Japan for making a unilateral decision regarding the water release, and spokesman Zhao Lijian challenged Japanese officials to consume water from the Fukushima plant themselves.