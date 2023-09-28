South Korean man sentenced to jail in landmark case for AI-generated sexual images of children

Disclaimer: Some readers may find the content disturbing. Discretion is advised

A South Korean man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for employing artificial intelligence (AI) to generate explicit images of minors.

This ruling marks a first-of-its-kind legal decision in South Korea and raises critical questions about the challenges courts worldwide face as technology advances, enabling the creation of abusive sexual content through new means, reported CNN.

The offender and his AI creations

The man, in his 40s, came under the scrutiny of the Busan District Court and the district's Public Prosecutor's Office.

In April, he developed approximately 360 AI-generated images with explicit content, a disturbing act that did not extend to distributing these images. Law enforcement subsequently confiscated the images.

Prosecutors in the case argued a crucial point: the scope of sexually exploitative material should encompass descriptions of sexual activities involving "virtual humans" rather than being restricted solely to the appearance of actual children.

This ruling acknowledges that AI-generated imagery can possess a "high level" of realism, making it indistinguishable from actual children and minors. In doing so, the prosecutor's office emphasised that AI technology has the capacity to generate highly realistic exploitative content.

The South Korean case is not an isolated incident. Just this month, Spanish authorities initiated an investigation following the manipulation of images of underage girls using AI, which aimed to remove their clothing and distribute these altered images. Tragically, in one instance, a boy attempted to extort one of the girls by using a manipulated, nude image of her, a shocking revelation made by the girl's mother to Canal Extremadura television channel.

Aware of the urgency to tackle the challenges posed by AI, nations and regions have begun to respond.

The European Union set forth comprehensive regulations governing AI usage in June, with China following suit in July.

Moreover, in September, prominent tech leaders like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg convened in Washington as the US Senate commenced preparations for drafting AI-related legislation.