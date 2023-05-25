South Korea postpones the third launch of homegrown rocket after technical glitch

South Korea cancelled the planned launch of its first commercial-grade satellite citing technical issues, on Wednesday (May 24). This comes as the country has been moving to mark a significant step in its space programme and after its neighbouring North Korea, last month said it would launch its first military spy satellite into orbit.

The announcement was made just two hours before the planned launch was supposed to take place, citing technical glitches most likely due to communication errors between systems which control a helium relief valve, said the officials, adding that there seems to be no issue with the vehicle itself.

South Korea’s homegrown Nuri space launch vehicle was scheduled to lift off, earlier Wednesday, from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, a launch facility in the southern part of the country. The announcement was made by the country’s Deputy Science Minister, Oh Tae-seok, during a press conference who said that the launch could be back on track as soon as Thursday if the glitch is fixed.

The vehicle carrying eight satellites was stopped after an anomaly was noticed between the launch control computer and the launch pad control computer during the launch preparation process. The launch would mark the third test for the country’s commercial-grade satellite.

The third planned launch of Nuri follows a failed first attempt and a successful second mission last year. “It’s currently believed there is no problem with the projectile itself, so it will remain erected,” said Oh, adding that scientists and software engineers are working to resolve the issue.

The three-stage rocket which is more than 150 feet long and weighs at least 200 tonnes was supposed to take off at 6:24 pm (local time) after it was transferred and erected at the launch pad on Tuesday.

Ko Jeong-hwan, director of the Nuri rocket project at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), told the press that the launch aims to put the domestically developed 180-kilogram NEXTSat 2 satellite into “target orbit,” which is at an altitude of 550 kilometres.

The satellite has the ability to capture high-resolution images regardless of weather conditions and while South Korea currently has no military reconnaissance satellites of its own and largely depends on the United States for monitoring facilities in North Korea, Seoul aspires to launch its surveillance satellites soon.



Last month, North Korea said that it would launch its first military spy satellite into orbit which has supposedly increased pressure on South Korea, as the tensions in the region remain high. Pyongyang tested over 100 missiles since the beginning of last year some of which were also said to be nuclear-capable.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE