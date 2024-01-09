South Korea passes landmark bill banning sale and consumption of dog meat

South Korean parliament on Tuesday (Jan 9) passed a landmark bill that bans the centuries-old controversial practice of eating and selling dog meat. The legislation was passed after years of nationwide debate over whether to ban the traditional practice or not.

The bill received bipartisan support across the divided political landscape of South Korea, suggesting animal welfare had taken precedence. An overwhelming 208 votes were in favour of the bill in the single-chamber parliament of Seoul after a bipartisan agriculture committee approved it on Monday

The language of the bill states that slaughtering a dog for food will be punishable by up to three years in prison or may incur a fine of up to $23,000 (30 million Korean won). The legislation will kick into effect after a three-year grace period which is done so to provide financial support for businesses to transition out of the trade.

According to reports, most dogs are slaughtered or hanged when their meat is sold for consumption. Additionally, their breeding is done in harrowing conditions with the sole purpose of sending them to abattoirs.

"The bill would see an end to the breeding and killing of dogs for human consumption. We have reached a pivotal point to spare millions of dogs from this cruel industry," Borami Seo of Humane Society International Korea, an animal protection group, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The passing of the bill also highlights the changing attitudes towards eating dogs as the practice received flak from across the globe.

Under President Yoon Suk Yeol, a known animal lover, the support for the ban has grown. Yoon has adopted six dogs and eight cats and has been a vocal critic of dog meat consumption for a long time.

In the past, the anti-dog meat bills failed due to protests from those working in the industry, and increasing concern regarding the livelihoods of restaurant owners and farmers.

Moreover, eating dog meat was seen as a way to improve stamina in the humid conditions of the country. As per the agriculture ministry, till April 2022, there were 1,199 dog farms across the country, breeding 570,000 dogs to be served at around 1,600 restaurants.