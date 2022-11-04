South Korea detects 180 North Korean warplanes, scrambles around 80 jets in response

South Korea scrambled its jets after spotting about 180 North Korean warplanes flying north of the military border over four hours on Friday. The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical measure line, drawn to up 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), South Korea's military said in a statement.

Around 80 aircraft were deployed, including, F-35A stealth fighters by South Korea. About 240 aircraft that are participating in the Vigilant Storm air exercises with the United States continued the drills, the military said.

North Korea had executed a similar tactic last month when 10 warplanes flew in the area, prompting South Korea to scramble jets.

Also Read | Pentagon: Nuclear attack on US or allies would ‘result in the end of the Kim regime’

Earlier, North Korea fired over 80 rounds of artillery into the sea overnight. Before that, it had launched multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, that included a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The incident raised alarm in Japan and triggered evacuation warnings as the missile flew near two parts of the country.

Notably, on Wednesday, North Korea also fired an unprecedented number of 23 missiles in a single day during the ongoing air force exercises between the US and South Korea.

Following the firings, United States and South Korea extended air drills.

On Thursday, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup and released a joint communique which said that any nuclear attack against Washington or its allies would “result in the end of the Kim regime.”

In a joint communique released by the Defense Department, Austin said, “Any nuclear attack against the United States or its Allies and partners, including the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime.”

(With inputs from agencies)