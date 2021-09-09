South Korea appoints dog as first honorary rescue dog for saving his owner's life

A dog in South Korea has been appointed as the first honorary rescue for saving its owner's life.

The four-year-old dog called Baekgu, living in South Korea's Honseoung county, has a 90-year-old owner called Kim who has dementia.

As per the local media, the dog's owner went missing on August 25 after which police launched a search operation for the woman.

When the police cross-checked the footage of a security camera, they found Kim in a rice field, approximately two kilometres from her house.

She had fainted in the paddy field due to which she could not be seen by people passing by. But her faithful dog Baekgu found her and yet again proved why dogs are man's best friend.

Praising Baekgu, the police said Kim would have died in that field if her dog did not come to her rescue.

She was unable to get up by herself and the weather had gotten worse throughout the entire ordeal but Baekgu stayed by her side the whole time.

Her loyal dog kept her body temperature up when she began to experience hypothermia symptoms.

The governor of Honseoung county, Yang Seung-jo said ''At a difficult time due to COVID-19, Baekgu created an unbelievable miracle and moved everyone.''

Baekgu has been awarded for his extraordinary courage under the regulation introduced by the National Fire Agency to appoint honorary firefighters, fire ambassadors, and rescue dogs.

Kim had adopted Baekgu after he was attacked by a bigger dog according to her daughter Shim Geum-sun.