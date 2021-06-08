South Africa's Health Minister put on special leave

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize on special leave from today, Tuesday, June 08 2021.

"This period of special leave will enable the Minister to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the Department of Health and a service provider, Digital Vibes," the statement from the Presidency said.

The Special Investigating Unit is investigating this matter and the President awaits a report on the outcome of this probe, it said.

Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as Acting Minister of Health until further notice, Presidency confirmed.

Earlier in the day, Mkhize held a media briefing and said that he had discussed with President the possibility of taking special leave, but added that resignation was not on the table.