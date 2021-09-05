South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole, Department of Correctional Services confirmed.

"Medical parole's eligibility for Mr Zuma is impelled by a medical report received by the Department of Correctional Services. Apart from being terminally ill and physically incapacitated, inmates suffering from an illness that severely limits their daily activity or self-care can also be considered for medical parole," the department said in a statement on Sunday.

WATCH |

"Medical parole placement for Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires," the statement read.

The former President is serving 15 month prison sentence for contempt of court. On August 6, Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed Zuma was admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.