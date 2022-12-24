South Africa: Fuel tanker blast leaves eight dead and several injured in Boksburg

In a very unfortunate event, a gas tanker in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg exploded in the early hours of Saturday (December 24) morning killing eight people and injuring several.

William Ntladi, spokesperson, Johannesburg Emergency Services told WION: "We received a call around 7:30 in the morning (local time) that a gas tanker had exploded. Upon our arrival, we found eight people had died instantly and several people were taken for hospitalisation."

EMS says a gas tanker allegedly got stuck under a bridge and caught fire.

It is also understood that the tanker exploded as the firefighters were busy extinguishing the flames.

"I can confirm that firefighters are not amongst those who died but some of them have been hospitalised for injuries", Ntladi said.

Immediately after the explosion, social media was filled with terrifying videos and pictures from the blast. Eyewitnesses described the scene straight out of a horror movie.

Videos and pictures showed people lying on the street with burns and screaming for help.

This is a developing story, the copy will be updated.

