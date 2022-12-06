South Africa: ANC rallies around embattled President Ramaphosa

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa on Monday (December 5) rallied behind the embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa on the eve of a parliamentary vote which may lead to the president's impeachment.

Top ANC leaders, after meeting to decide the fate of Ramaphosa, decided to stand by him. The party has decided to oppose ant motion that will seek to remove him.

"Should parliament proceed tomorrow, the ANC will not support that vote," ANC interim secretary-general Paul Mashatile told reporters after day-long talks.

Watch | Farmgate Scandal: South African Prez Ramaphosa denies allegations against him

Monday was an eventful day for Ramaphosa who mounted an 11th-hour legal challenge to have a damning report on an alleged cover-up of a cash robbery at his farm annulled.

On Tuesday, the country's parliament is due to debate a report submitted by an independent panel last week. The report has found that Ramaphosa "may have committed" serious violations and misconduct.

The parliament sitting is a step that could lead to a vote on forcing Ramaphosa from office.

Two-thirds of the assembly will have to vote in favour of a removal motion for Ramaphosa to be forced out. The ANC has 230 out of 400 seats.

In papers filed to the Constitutional Court and made available to the media by his spokesman, the president petitioned to have the report "reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside".

The move helped consolidate party support for Ramaphosa, as Mashatile cited it as the reason for the decision by the ANC's highest body -- the National Executive Committee (NEC) -- to back Ramaphosa.

The president has insisted he would not resign after the special panel's report, but his political future remains uncertain.

On Monday he briefly attended an NEC meeting which discussed the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)

