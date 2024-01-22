Sophie Toscan murder: Journalist, one of the case's prime suspects, dies

A former journalist from Britain, who was the prime suspect in one of the most notorious murders in Ireland, died on Sunday (Jan 21) at the age of 66, British media reported. According to a report by The Guardian, journalist Ian Bailey suffered a heart attack. Bailey lived in the public eye for almost 30 years as the main suspect in the 1996 murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Sophie, a French filmmaker was killed near her holiday home in West Cork, Ireland. Speaking to The Guardian, Frank Buttimer, a solicitor who represented Bailey, said the 66-year-old journalist had been unwell with a heart condition and had a heart attack on a street in Bantry on Sunday. "Time caught up with him in the end," Buttimer said.

“I imagine his death was sad and somewhat lonely. He died a prisoner in Ireland,” he added.

The murder case

Sophie was attacked outside her holiday home in West Cork on Dec 23, 1996. She was 39 years old. Bailey lived nearby the area, and filed scoops about the case to newspapers, only to become the story himself when he was arrested, The Guardian reported.

According to detectives, the journalist had the opportunity, the scratch marks, and a record of domestic violence. However, there was no evidence and a witness who said she saw him that night retracted her testimony.

The report said that Bailey sued newspapers for libel and the Irish state for wrongful arrest. He denied any involvement in the murder. A report by the BBC said that the 66-year-old was convicted in France for the crime.

In May 2019, a court in Paris convicted Bailey in absentia for Sophie's murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was not present in the court for the French proceedings and hence could not appeal the verdict.

Meanwhile, a high court in Ireland blocked his extradition to France, the report said.