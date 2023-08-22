Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram to curb spread of 'constant horrific images and misinformation'

Somalia has banned a number of social media applications to in light of rapidly spreading indecent content and propaganda, said the nation's communication minister in a statement released late on Sunday.

Which apps have been banned?

The East African nation has placed a ban on popular short video format application TikTok, messaging app Telegram and an online betting website 1XBet.

Reuters reports that the government order has given internet service providers till August 24th to comply with the ban.

Somalian communications minister Jama Hassan Khalif's statement, as per Reuters, said: "The minister of communications orders internet companies to stop the aforementioned applications, which terrorists and immoral groups used to spread constant horrific images and misinformation to the public."

What prompted this ban?

As per the news agency, the ban comes days after the nation's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud revealed that a Somalian military offensive is aiming to eliminate al Shabaab, an insurgent group, in the next five months.

Members of al Shabaab — a group with linkages to al-Qaeda — often post about their illegal activities on TikTok and Telegram.

While ByteDance's TikTok and betting website 1XBet are yet to issue a comment over the ban, Telegram in its statement said: "Telegram consistently removes terrorist propaganda in Somalia and worldwide". It also said that it "actively moderated" harmful content on its platform.

App users criticise the ban

In Somalia and elsewhere, millions of users use TikTok to make money by posting videos, entertaining content or promoting their products. Talking to Reuters, some Somalian TikTok influencers, content creators said they were against the ban.

Also read | ​​​​​​​TikTok banned by New York City on government-owned devices over security concerns

One user, Abdulkadir Ali Mohamed, who calls himself Somalia's "TikTok President," said: "The ban on TikTok will make the lights of many homes go off."

"Where will we get our daily bread?" he asked.

Another user, Halimo Hassan, who sells precious metal gold on TikTok, expressed worry over losing her customers and said: "I urge the government to allow TikTok for the public, but control how it is used in the cultural context of Somalia."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE