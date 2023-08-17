TikTok banned by New York City on government-owned devices over security concerns

The authorities in New York City on Wednesday (August 16) banned TikTok from city-owned devices because of security concerns. They asked the agencies to remove the app within the next 30 days. With the announcement of the ban, NYC has joined a number of US cities and states that have put such restrictions on the short video-sharing app.

This comes after a review by the NYC Cyber Command, in whihc a city official found TikTok, used by more than 150 million Americans, posed a security threat.

TikTok owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance and has faced growing calls from US lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence.

City personnel are not permitted to download or use the app or access the TikTok website from any city-owned devices as of right now.

The administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement that TikTok "posed a security threat to the city's technical networks."

Employees will no longer have access to the app and its website on city-owned devices and networks if the app is not removed by New York City agencies within the given period of time. On mobile devices provided by the state, TikTok was already prohibited in New York.

As quoted by news agencies, TikTok said it "has not shared, and would not share, U.S. user data with the Chinese government, and has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok users."

New York City Hall spokesperson told The Verge in a statement on Wednesday: "While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner" and "NYC Cyber Command regularly explores and advances proactive measures to keep New Yorkers' data safe".

