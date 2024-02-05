Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything you need to know about astronomical event - When, where and how to watch

The first Solar Eclipse of 2024 is set to take place in a few days. Skygazers around the world are looking forward to this captivating celestial event, scheduled to occur on April 8 this year.

Solar eclipse involves the alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth, resulting in the temporary obstruction of the Sun.



During the solar eclipse, the Moon will pass between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Earth's surface. The so-called 'path of totality', where the Sun is completely covered by the Moon, is expected to traverse a vast region on Earth, providing a breathtaking view for those within its trajectory.

The solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, is likely to have a width of approximately 115 miles within the eclipse band. The occurrence of a total solar eclipse in a specific location on Earth is rare. According to NASA, "On average, about 375 years pass between the occurrences of two total eclipses from the same place. However, the duration between these events can sometimes be significantly longer."

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date and time



The total solar eclipse scheduled for Monday, April 8, 2024, will traverse North America, spanning across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

The initial encounter with totality over continental North America is projected to take place over the Pacific coast of Mexico at approximately 11:07 a.m. PDT, according to NASA.

Texas will experience totality at 1:27 p.m. CDT in the United States, as the moon's shadow progresses northeastward. The eclipse is anticipated to reach Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT in the United States before advancing into the Maritime Provinces of Canada.



Solar Eclipse 2024: How to watch event

Ensure you are aware of the appropriate times and use specialised eye protection designed for observing the sun.

Directly looking at the sun without proper eye protection is hazardous, except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse when the moon entirely covers the face of the sun.



To safely watch a total solar eclipse, use certified solar viewing glasses, ensuring they meet safety standards.

Create a pinhole projector for indirect viewing or employ solar filters on telescopes/binoculars.

Never look directly at the Sun without proper eye protection, and prioritise safety during this extraordinary celestial event.