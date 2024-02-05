Turkey confirms Putin's visit, marking his first to a NATO member since 2022 Ukraine invasion

Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan officially confirmed an imminent visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (Feb 5), refraining from disclosing the exact date of the meeting.

"This visit will provide us the opportunity to discuss numerous issues," the minister told state television station TRT Haber.

Minister Fidan expressed that the visit would provide an opportunity for discussions on various pressing issues, hinting at the diplomatic agenda both nations intend to address during Putin's visit, as reported by AFP.

While local media speculated February 12 as a possible date for the meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office has yet to confirm the exact schedule.

Unique position: First NATO member visit since 2022

If realised, this visit would mark an historic event as Turkey would become the first NATO member to host Putin since the commencement of his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Despite geopolitical tensions, Turkey, under Erdogan's leadership, has successfully maintained trade and political relations with both Ukraine and Russia, allowing the latter to evade Western sanctions while continuing arms sales to Ukraine.

What would be the key discussion points?

Minister Fidan outlined the primary topics on the agenda, emphasising discussions on energy cooperation, the ongoing war in Gaza, Black Sea trade routes, and the complex situation in Syria.

Turkey and Russia find themselves on opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, particularly concerning the presence of PKK Kurdish forces in the northeast region. The countries previously reached an accord in 2019, but tensions persist as Turkey accuses Russia of non-compliance.

The most recent face-to-face meeting between Putin and Erdogan occurred in September 2023 in Sochi. Despite infrequent in-person meetings, the leaders maintain regular communication through phone conversations.

Past disputes, notably regarding the Syrian buffer zone and accusations of non-compliance, add layers of complexity to the diplomatic relations between Ankara and Moscow.