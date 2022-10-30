'So demanding', says Elon Musk after receiving 'management course' deadline from Twitter

Elon Musk has had his hands full ever since formally taking over Twitter earlier this week. While Musk is yet to establish a hierarchy of leaders to take the company forward, he has received a rather amusing system-generated mail from the microblogging platform, leaving the netizens in splits.

Reportedly, Musk on Sunday took to his Twitter account and posted a screenshot of an email from Twitter offering him management lessons.

"Just received this email from Twitter. This is an actual, real email that was autogenerated," tweeted Musk with ROFL emojis.

Just received this email from Twitter. This is an actual, real email that was autogenerated 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7DQp4sNINX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022 ×

The mail addresses Musk with the subject, 'It's time to start Managing @Twitter 101 (M101)!'

"M101 covers what it means to be a good manager at Twitter by showing how to create opportunities for impact, help your Tweeps grow their careers and demonstrate care for your team," it reads further.

The mail also adds that Musk has only 30 days to finish the 'mandatory' course and once he is done with it, he will be enrolled in the advanced 'Managing @Twitter 201' course.

Musk poked fun at the email and said, "So demanding to allow a mere 30 days to learn this priceless information!" before adding, "But Management 201 is such a tantalizing carrot..."

So demanding to allow a mere 30 days to learn this priceless information! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022 ×

Musk, who is known for his funny, bizarre tweets and rather frank conversations with netizens also addressed another burning question in the same thread.

A netizen asked Musk if he planned to become Twitter CEO for some time, to which the billionaire replied, "My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is."

My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022 ×

As reported by WION, ever since completing the $44 billion takeover of Twitter, Musk has been having a field day on the platform. He made the announcement in his eccentric style by carrying a sink inside the Twitter headquarters and captioning it, "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!"

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022 ×

While Musk continues to enjoy himself, he has already taken some tough calls by firing most of the top hierarchy of the company which included the likes of former CEO Parag Agrawal and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Furthermore, as per an NYT report, managers are being ordered to compile list of employees to be laid off. The layoffs at Twitter would take place before November 1, when the staff is expected to receive stock awards.

Read more: After Twitter takeover, Musk asks managers to name employees to be laid off, plans to reform content policies

(With inputs from agencies)



