/Snow blankets Saudi Arabia's Trojena highlands, Tabuk region as temperatures drop to -4°C

Snow has blanketed the Trojena Highlands and parts of the Tabuk region in northern Saudi Arabia, transforming normally rugged, desert-framed mountains into a striking winter landscape. Specially, Jabal Al-Lawz in the Tabuk region experienced heavy snowfall on Wednesday, along with fog covering the highlands, as well as strong winds. In addition, the region has also witnessed significant drop in temperatures, reaching as low as -4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Trojena highlands experienced snowfall, accompanied by light rainfall. In Trojena, light to moderate rain also fell on the centres of Bi'r bin Hirmas, Al-Uyaynah, Halat Ammar, and Shigry, as well as nearby areas. Snowfall in Jabal Al-Lawz (Al-Lawz Mountains) in Tabuk has transformed the landscape into a snowy wonderland with freezing temperatures. It has attracted locals and visitors for photos and unique winter experiences, despite being an arid region, according to a report in the Saudi Gazette.

Jabal Al-Lawz

Jabal Al-Lawz, which means Mountain of Almonds, lies in northwest Saudi Arabia at an elevation of about 2,580 metres above sea level. Known for its yearly snowfall, the mountain turned into a picturesque winter scene, drawing the attention of both locals and tourists.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) confirmed that its Wednesday prediction indicated the possibility of light snowfall and frost in parts of the Tabuk and Hail highlands, as well as the northeastern areas of the Madinah highlands. The report also predicted partly cloudy to overcast conditions, with scattered rain and thunderstorms across western and southwestern regions, as per the Saudi Gazette.