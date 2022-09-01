'Snake-tongued liar': Internet prankster hijacks website that glorified Brazilian President Bolsonaro

A website which was used for the glorification of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hacked by an internet prankster.

Mocking Bolsonaro’s “clownish” and “neo-fascist” government, the prankster managed to commandeer the URL following the Brazilian leader's failure to pay for its renewal.

In a cartoon depicted on the website, the prankster has illustrated Bolsonaro as an evil man with long noise and a snake coming out of his mouth.

The cartoon which depicts Bolsonaro as a hate-filled liar quotes an excerpt from Psalm 140: “Rescue me, O Lord, from evil men … the poison of vipers is on their lips.”

Due to his internationally condemned response to a Covid outbreak that has killed more than 680,000 Brazilians, Bolsonaro should be behind bars according to the prankster.

Calling him weak, pathetic and a court jester, the populist clan has slammed Bolsonaro for decrying servility to his US ally Donald Trump.

From Satan to Adolf Hitler, the 67-year-old leader has been depicted in various scathing caricatures on the website.

A disclaimer at the bottom of the page says “This website is not administered by nor does it belong to the Bolsonaro family.”

Current polls show that Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva will likely beat Bolsonaro in Brazil's election that will be held in October.

Labelling a prominent female journalist “an embarrassment to Brazilian journalism”, Bolsonaro lashed out when she asked him about the hacking of the website.

(With inputs from agencies)

