Slovenia deploys police on border crossings with Croatia, Hungary

Slovenia on Saturday (Oct 21) deployed police on border crossings with Croatia and Hungary to prevent potential security threats. The deployment comes a day after the government decided to introduce temporary border controls until October 30. According to a report by the news agency STA, police were deployed on 14 border crossings with Croatia and Hungary.

Long queues were seen at border crossings as travellers waited to have their documents checked. Katica Fjacko, who was travelling from the Croatian capital Zagreb, said she had left earlier to make the journey because of the controls. "Now this is a bigger chaos, people are worried," she said.

Explaining the decision to introduce border controls, the Slovenian government cited security threats that may come from what it said were "members of various terrorist and extremist movements and groups" moving from areas of armed conflict and aiming to reach Europe. The government also cited a rise of organised crime in the western Balkans.

Earlier, Italy had introduced controls on its border crossing with Slovenia to improve home security. The government said that authorities in the northeastern border region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia had identified 16,000 people so far this year who had entered Italy illegally across the Slovenian border.

Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, and Hungary are among the 27 countries that belong to the Schengen area, the world’s largest free travel zone. The Schengen nations can temporarily reintroduce border controls “in the event of a serious threat to public policy or internal security.”

Italy and Slovenia's decisions reflect the increasing security concerns in Europe due to the intensifying war between Israel and Hamas, the news agency Associated Press reported.

On Thursday, European Union (EU) interior ministers debated how to manage the impact of the war on the 27-nation bloc following a firebomb assault on a synagogue in Berlin and killings in Belgium by suspected Islamic extremists.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said in Luxembourg that the commission is looking into the issue of internal border checks, which she described as one of the challenges of the Schengen area.

