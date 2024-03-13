Skiers tried to make 'snow caves' before they died in Swiss Alps, says rescuer

A group of six skiers, five of whom died in the Swiss Alps, made a valiant attempt to survive before the sad end: digging snow caves.

They did this in an apparent bid to shield themselves from the cold, revealed the lead rescuer in an interview with Sky News.

Five members of the same family were among the six skiers who embarked on a ski tour from Zermatt, Switzerland, aiming to reach Arolla.

Anjan Truffer, the head of mountain rescue at Air Zermatt AG, was present when the bodies of five cross-country skiers were discovered on Sunday (Mar 10) near Tete Blanche mountain, following their reported disappearance.

The search for a sixth person is still underway, though Truffer stressed the need for realistic expectations.

Truffer told Sky News that his team faced a delay reaching the site near the famed Matterhorn mountain in the Alps due to snowstorms.

Upon arrival, his French counterparts had already found two bodies.

"We started to look for the others with avalanche transceivers and probes and we immediately discovered two more bodies," he said.

Desperate efforts for survival

Helicopter footage released by police in Valais canton showed ski tracks and snow piles believed to be makeshift shelters constructed by the skiers.

Truffer said these were their attempts to shield themselves from the elements by burrowing into the snow.

"They did try to make a snow cave to protect themselves from the wind," he told Sky News.

Truffer said the group's lack of suitable equipment, particularly small shovels ill-equipped for heavy snowfall, hindered their ability to cope with rapidly accumulating snow.

Setting off from Zermatt, the skiers were also ill-prepared for the harsh conditions, with Truffer noting their light attire.

It is speculated they were training for a race before encountering trouble.

While their ages are estimated to range between 21 and 58, official identification by authorities has not yet been completed.