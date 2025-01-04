Six people, including Pakistani paramilitary troops, killed in blast claimed by Pakistan separatists: Report

At least six people including Pakistani paramilitary troops were killed and scores injured Saturday, in a bombing claimed by separatists in volatile southwestern Balochistan province, officials said.

A bus carrying paramilitary troops of the Frontier Corps (FC) was travelling from the port city of Karachi to southwestern Turbat city when it was targeted around seven kilometres (four miles) west of the city.

"At least six people, including FC soldiers and civilians, were killed in a bomb attack on a bus," senior local police official Rashid-ur-Rehman told AFP.

More than 25 were injured in the incident, he said, declining to provide further details.

A senior local security official told AFP that it was an apparent suicide attack and the paramilitary troops were targeted.

The official also confirmed the death toll to AFP.

Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson for the separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was a suicide bombing targeting a Pakistani army convoy.

The BLA frequently claims deadly attacks against security forces or Pakistanis from other provinces, notably Punjabis in Balochistan province.

Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in attacks in recent months, particularly in Balochistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In 2024 alone, the military has reported 383 soldiers and 925 militants killed in various clashes.

Security forces have been battling sectarian, ethnic and separatist violence for decades in impoverished Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

Militants have in the past targeted energy projects with foreign financing -- most notably from China -- accusing outsiders of exploiting the resource-rich region while excluding residents in the poorest part of Pakistan.

In November, separatists claimed responsibility for a bombing at Quetta's main railway station that killed at least 26 people, including 14 soldiers.

In August, the BLA claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks by dozens of assailants who killed at least 39 people, one of the highest tolls to hit the region.