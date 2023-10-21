Six killed in fatal factory explosion in southern China
Story highlights
Preliminary investigations revealed that the explosion was triggered by high-temperature molten aluminum leaking into the cooling pool during the aluminum rod extrusion process.
A tragedy struck a factory in southern China after an explosion killed at least six people, media reports said Saturday (Oct 21). The devastating explosion occurred in a factory workshop in southern China on Friday (Oct 20). Among the victims, four had initially gone missing but were later discovered dead, pushing the total death toll to six, China's local media said.
The explosion site, located in Pingguo, Guangxi Province, was identified as a recycled aluminum casting workshop, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
It came to be known that the high-temperature molten aluminum led to the blast.
Although further investigations were in progress, rescue operations were ended on Saturday (Oct 21).
(With inputs from agencies)