A new conspiracy theory is in town, and this one involves the United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris recently defeated Donald Trump and Mike Pence as President and Vice President respectively.

Numerous videos made rounds on Twitter whereby people who asked Siri who the US president was, got Kamala Harris as the answer.

Also read: US vice president-elect Kamala Harris gets her own version of 'Powerpuff Girls'

This has fooled many people into believing that there is a bigger conspiracy at play to hand over the White House to Harris, the first female American Vice President-elect.

When asked by many users - “How old is the president?”, the Apple assistant responded with “Kamala Harris was born 56 years ago, on Tuesday, October, 1964”, as can be heard in a clip shared by Malachi O'Brien, a senior pastor of The Church at Pleasant Ridge in Harrisonville, Missouri.

WATCH THIS VIDEO NOW



Hey Siri...how old is the President?



Siri- @KamalaHarris is 56 yrs old



What!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LMpYldE7rW — Malachi (@malachiobrien) November 9, 2020 ×

In response to O'Brien, many users shared similar experiences faced by them.

Another user shared a similar experience.

More proof, with this very thread in the background. pic.twitter.com/YSoSPb5ttO — Scott (@scottonjesus) November 9, 2020 ×

Even though most such tweets emerged from accounts that lean towards the right, a journalist also shared his similar experience. Take a look:

Ask Siri, “How old is the president?” And she answers, “Kamala is 56.” How’d that happen?! pic.twitter.com/b6fvWyUp4s — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) November 9, 2020 ×

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had earlier declared that her victory was just a beginning for women as she was elected to be the top-ranking female leader in US history.

Also read: 'Very happy and thrilled that she has scripted history': Kamala Harris' aunt tells WION

Harris said voters had brought a "new day for America" as she opened a victory speech on Saturday with President-elect Joe Biden.