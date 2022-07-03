Shots fired at Copenhagen shopping mall, several hit

Danish police said on Sunday (July 3) that several people were hit by gunshots at a shopping centre in Copenhagen. One person has been arrested. The police have advised people inside the shopping centre to stay put and wait for police assiatance.

Local media published images showing heavily armed police officers at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall.

British singer Harry Styles' concert was scheduled to take place less than a mile away from the mall later in the evening.

Danish police said Sunday they had arrested one person in connection to a shooting inside a Copenhagen shopping mall.

"One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting in Fields. Currently we are unable to say anything else about their identity," Copenhagen police said in a post to Twitter.

(This is a developing news story. More to follow)