After Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential bid announcement, old clip saying US states can secede surfaces

Hours after Nikki Haley announced that she will be running for US president in 2024, a decade-old video of hers surfaced online where she can be heard saying that states have the right to secede. The clip was shared by Patriot Takes, an anonymously run social media account and fundraising Pac which claims to “monitor and expose right-wing extremism and other threats to democracy”.

According to them, the video is from 2010 and features an unnamed neo-Confederate group.

“I think that they do,” Haley can be heard saying. “I mean, the constitution says that,” she added. She, however, said that South Carolina, from where the Republican was elected as the governor, should not secede.

Haley: "I think that they do. I mean, the Constitution says that." pic.twitter.com/QwJNdhZpDV — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 14, 2023

The Confederates were a group of 11 southern states that seceded from the Union in 1860–61 to prevent the abolition of slavery. They were defeated in the spring of 1865, and then reunited with the rest of the country to form the present United States.

According to reports, the 2010 clip pertains to an interview conducted by the Sons of Confederate Veterans — a non-profit organisation of male descendants of Confederate soldiers who commemorate their ancestors and promotes the pseudohistorical Lost Cause ideology and white supremacy.

The video appeared to show Haley discussing the placement of a Confederate flag on statehouse grounds and expressing support for Confederate History Month in schools, which she compared to “Black History Month … as long as it’s done in a positive way and not in a negative way, and doesn’t harm anyone”.

When Haley was also asked about the cause of the civil war, she said, “I think you had one side of the civil war that was fighting for tradition and one side of the civil war that was fighting for change.”

