Shocking revelation as 11 French bishops accused of sexual violence

Jean-Pierre Ricard admitted on Monday (November 7) that he had abused a 14-year-old girl years ago. He also said he would withdraw from his functions. He was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016.

A senior church body announced that a total of 11 former or serving French bishops have been accused of sexual violence, including Ricard who confessed to assaulting a minor 35 years ago.

In a statement, Ricard said: "Thirty-five years ago, when I was a parish priest, I behaved in a reprehensible way with a young girl aged 14. My behaviour has inevitably led to grave and lasting consequences for this person."

From 2001 to 2019, Ricard was a bishop in the southwest region of Bordeaux. After the shocking confession, he asked for forgiveness and further noted that he would withdraw from his functions. He also mentioned that he would be available for legal and other authorities.

During a press conference, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, who is the president of the Bishops' Conference of France, told reporters that all of the accused will face either prosecution or church disciplinary procedures.

Of late, the Roman Catholic Church has been rocked by reports of sexual abuse violations around the world, often involving children, over the past 20 years.

In 2021, an independent probe found that French clergy had sexually abused more than 200,000 children over the past 70 years. The report also alleged that the Catholic Church had ignored such cases and reports previously.

