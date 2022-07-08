Shinzo Abe assassinated: World leaders pay tribute to former Japanese prime minister

Following the confirmation of Shinzo Abe's death, tributes to the former Japanese prime minister have poured in from foreign leaders. The shocking assassination of Shinzo Abe in one of the world’s safest countries stunned the world and drew condemnation, with Iran calling it an "act of terrorism" and Spain slamming the "cowardly attack."

Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, expressed his shock and sadness at Shinzo Abe's terrible passing, saying he was "shocked and devastated beyond words."

Modi described Abe as a "towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator".

"He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place," Modi added.



Former prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that "My wife Sarah and I, along with all the citizens of Israel, mourn the assassination of a great leader of Japan and a great friend of Israel, our dear Shinzo Abe. We send heartfelt condolences to his wife, Akia, and the Japanese people. I will always remember him with great appreciation and great appreciation for the brave friendship between us."





The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, said that he is shocked and saddened by the tragic death of former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo. He was a great friend and ally of Australia. My deepest sympathies to his family and the people of Japan. We mourn with you.

Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan tweeted "I extend my profound condolences over the sad demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He made invaluable contributions to the Pakistan-Japan relationship. Our prayers are with bereaved family. At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people of Japan."

While addressing a campaign rally in Nara, western Japan, 67-year-old Abe was shot from behind. He had stopped breathing and his heart had stopped when he was evacuated to the hospital. At the hospital, he was later declared dead. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 for health reasons. Police have arrested a suspected gunman at the scene.

