Shelter-in-place order issued in Pennsylvania after shootings businesses closed parade cancelled

Authorities have implemented a shelter-in-place directive subsequent to a shooting incident involving multiple individuals in a suburban Philadelphia township.

According to Middletown Township police on Saturday morning (March 16), there were confirmed shootings in the neighboring Falls Township resulting in several gunshot victims.

At present, it remains unclear whether the shootings were targeted or random.

Bucks County issued the shelter-in-place order around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Additionally, local establishments including a mall and Sesame Place were instructed to close until further notice, with the Target store in the area opting to close as well.

In response to the shelter-in-place order, the county's scheduled St. Patrick's Day parade was canceled.

Further information regarding the shootings and the identity of the suspect(s) has not yet been disclosed.

More to follow.