'She said yes', Australian PM Anthony Albanese proposes to partner Jodie Haydon

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese left the world gushing in love over his adorable marriage proposal after he got engaged to his long-time partner Jodie Haydon on Valentine's Day.

Making it official on Instagram, Albanese shared a picture of the two beaming in joy and captioned it, "She said yes".

The photo has Haydon flashing her engagement ring that her fiancée helped design.

"It is such a joy to be able to share this news with people," a beaming and slightly bashful Albanese said, after walking hand-in-hand with Haydon from the prime minister's official residence.

"It's wonderful that I've found a partner who I want to spend the rest of my life with."

Among the world leaders wishing the couple well were New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and English celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.

"Love is a beautiful thing. I'm so happy for you both!" Foreign Minister Penny Wong posted.

Albanese, who popped the question after relishing a fancy meal at an Italian restaurant, unveiled that "a lot of planning and thought went into everything, from the date obviously Valentine's Day, and the ring that I helped to design."

The couple had first met at a Melbourne business dinner in the year 2020. Their engagement is the first for a prime minister while in office.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton also congratulated the two in parliament saying that he was looking forward to "our version" of the royal wedding.

"I'll be there throwing roses out there in front of you Prime Minister, whatever it takes to get an invite to the gala wedding," he said.