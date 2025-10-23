/Israeli orthodox Shas quits its coalition position over regulation around haredi draft law

Israeli ultra-orthodox Shas party has announced resignation from all positions in the Knesset, including chairmanships of parliamentary committees, on Thursday as a protest against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. This move comes as the Israeli government failed to pass a law to regulate the conscription of yeshiva students.

Shas, following the instructions from the Council of Torah Sages, withdrew from the coalition. The party, however, refrained from bringing down the Government or quitting the coalition.

"In accordance with the directive of the Council of Torah Scholars… according to which the government must bring to a vote the law to regulate the status of yeshiva students no later than the opening of the winter session of the Knesset — which, unfortunately, has not yet been implemented — Shas announces its withdrawal from its coalition roles in the Knesset,” said the party in a statement.

Shas lawmakers Yossi Taib and Yoni Mashriki resigned as chairs of the Knesset Education and Health Committees, respectively. Shas leader Aryeh Deri will continue attending the cabinet committee security meeting, hinting at a possible reconciliation if the draft issue is to be resolved.

Shas also stated that it will consult its action rabbinic council and other ultra orthodox factions before going for a vote.