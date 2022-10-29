Shanghai's Disneyland reduces operations to curb Covid after China reports over 1,000 cases for the fifth day

Shanghai's Disneyland in a statement on Saturday (October 29) announced that it will operate at a reduced capacity to comply with Covid regulations, giving a hint of tightening controls across China as it attempts to stop the spread of the virus amongst people.

As per sources posted on the official website of the amusement park, it will impose a temporary reduction in staff members and will affect how several rides, restaurants, and various retail facilities operate.

However, the statement further stated that Wishing Star Park, Disneytown, and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel would run as usual.

China has been imposing Covid restrictions to curb the spread of the illness. Country on Saturday (Oct 27) reported more than 1,000 new Covid cases nationwide for the fifth day in a row, a low number compared to the thousands per day that had put Shanghai under lockdown earlier this year, Reuters reported.

Similarly, Wednesday (October 26), saw the closure of Beijing's Universal Resort theme park where at least one tourist tested positive for the virus.

Another measure to curb the virus, a new type of inhaling Covid vaccine has been introduced this week in Shanghai, being the first in the world.

In September, Chinese authorities gave their approval for CanSino Biologics 6185.HK, a Covid vaccine booster.

As per official data, over 90 per cent of China has been vaccinated.

China is making efforts to reach its "zero-Covid policy' by increasing its vaccination campaigns.

