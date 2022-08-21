Shanghai police conducts operation 'Fox Hunt'

As part of operation "Fox Hunt", Chinese authorities arrested at least 42 suspects for allegedly committing economic crimes in Shanghai.

A report in China's state-run Global Times said twenty alleged suspects were "captured" overseas and in other regions in a three-month campaign. The Chinese newspaper said at least 14 cases involved "crimes of contract fraud and illegal business operation".

The Chinese newspaper informed sixty-eight "hunting teams" have been sent overseas in batches from Shanghai over the past eight years and they have captured 868 alleged suspects for economic crimes in 47 countries. However, the report did not name the countries which were involved in the operation with the Chinese authorities.

What is operation "Fox Hunt"?

The controversial operation was launched in 2014 by Chinese authorities as part of the Skynet operation to capture international fugitives accused of financial crimes including murderers and drug lords. However, reports claim it also involves whistleblowers and dissidents.

Reports claim Chinese authorities have tracked several people in the US and allegedly carried out abductions in Vietnam and Australia. The FBI had said Chinese officials have used "proxies" while carrying out "pressure, leverage, threats against family" to garner results. There have been instances of China carrying out "Fox Hunt" operations in France and Canada, reports claim.

FBI chief Christopher Wray had told a US Congressional committee in April that the agency has over 2,000 China-related investigations underway with a huge number of economic espionage cases.

Shanghai's role in operation "Fox Hunt"

Global Times said Shanghai police have requested Interpol to issue Red Corner Notices against 170 suspects involved in economic crimes and have sought cooperation with police departments worldwide involving 500 cases.

The newspaper claimed in 2017 Shanghai police had "successfully extradited" fugitives linked to economic crimes in the United Arab Emirates in coordination with the Chinese embassy.

